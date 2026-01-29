ETV Bharat / international

Middle East Worries Over Possible US Strike On Iran One Month After Protests Began

This photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows a Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornet landing on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Indian Ocean on Jan. 22, 2026. ( AP )

Dubai: Iranian officials reached out to the wider Middle East on Wednesday over the threat of a possible U.S. military strike on the country, while the value of Iran's currency reached a new low a month since the start of protests that spread nationwide and sparked a bloody crackdown.

Two nations, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have signaled they won't allow their airspace to be used for any attack. But America has moved the USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided missile destroyers into the region, which can be used to launch attacks from the sea.

Iran's currency, the rial, fell to a record low of 1.6 million to $1, according to local currency traders. Its value has been plunging since late last year, and is down from about 32,000 to $1 a decade ago. Economic woes had sparked the protests that broadened into challenging the theocracy.

It remains unclear what U.S. President Donald Trump will decide about using force, though he has threatened to use it in response to the killing of peaceful demonstrators and over possible mass executions. At least 6,373 people have been killed in the protests, activists said.

Trump also indicated Wednesday that he wants movement toward a deal that his administration has been seeking with Tehran over its nuclear program.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!"

Mentioning the June strikes on Iran as the U.S. inserted itself in Israel's 12-day war on the Islamic Republic, Trump wrote: "The next attack will be far worse!"

Iran's mission to the United Nations was quick to respond to Trump, posting on X that "Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!"

Rubio comments on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the increasing military presence in the Middle East has been put in place "to defend against what could be an Iranian threat against our personnel" -- a message that stands in contrast to Trump's continuing threats to strike Iran if it does not yield to his demands.

"I think it's wise and prudent to have a force posture within the region that could respond and ... if necessary, preemptively prevent the attack against thousands of American servicemen and other facilities in the region and our allies," Rubio told Congress.

He was cautious regarding the prospect of a change in government, though he described the theocracy as "probably weaker than it has ever been."

Iran's state-run media, which now only refers to protesters as "terrorists," remains the sole source of news for many as Tehran cut off access to the global internet some three weeks ago. But Iranians have become angry and anxious, seeing footage of protesters shot and killed while worrying about what may happen next as the economy sinks further.

"I feel that my generation failed to give a better lesson to younger ones," said Mohammad Heidari, a 59-year-old teacher in Tehran. "The result of decades of teaching by my colleagues and me led to death of thousands, and maybe more injured and prisoners."