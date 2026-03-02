ETV Bharat / international

Israel Kills 31 In Lebanon, Vows To Expand Strikes After Hezbollah Fire

A damaged car is parked in front of an apartment building that was hit in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon, Monday, March 2, 2026. ( AP )

Beirut: Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed at least 31 people on Monday, authorities said, following rocket fire from Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah after the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Israel's military vowed to intensify its attacks on the country and make Hezbollah pay a "heavy price" after launching several strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and south Lebanon, areas where Hezbollah holds sway.

The escalation came as Lebanese authorities, who have been trying to spare the country from any repercussions of the US-Israeli attack on Iran, said Hezbollah's rocket fire gave Israel "excuses" to ramp up its attacks.

Hezbollah's attack on Israel overnight was the first time the Lebanese movement claimed responsibility for an operation against Israel since a November 2024 ceasefire sought to end over a year of hostilities between the two. The group announced around 3 am (0100 GMT) on Monday that it had targeted an Israeli army site south of Haifa city "with a barrage of high-quality missiles and a swarm of drones".

It said the move was "retaliation for the pure blood" of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, blaming his death on Israel after it launched attacks in a joint operation with the United States on Saturday.

"Hezbollah chose the Iranian regime over the State of Lebanon and initiated an attack on our civilians... they will pay a heavy price," said Rafi Milo, head of the Israeli military's Northern Command.

"The strikes continue, their intensity will increase," he was quoted as saying in a military statement hours after the first strikes were fired. Lebanon's health ministry gave an "initial toll" of 31 killed in Israel's strikes, 20 in Beirut's southern suburbs and 11 in the south. It said at least 149 were wounded.

In the capital's southern suburbs, strikes hit the top two floors of at least two buildings, according to an AFP photographer. A fire broke out in one of the targeted apartments. The bombings triggered a mass exodus from the area, according to AFP correspondents, with families hastily leaving their homes on motorcycles or in cars.

Further south on the Mediterranean coast, an AFP journalist in Sidon saw huge lines of cars packed with families escaping the attacks. Israel's strikes hit several areas of the south including Kfur, Haris and Sultaniya.

Retaliation