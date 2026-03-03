ETV Bharat / international

Middle East Conflict: Over 250 Flights Cancelled At Four Airports

Mumbai: More than 250 flights were cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai airports on Tuesday due to the Middle East conflict, officials said. For the fourth day, flight operations continued to be disrupted as airlines cancelled flights amid the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

As many as 80 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport while 107 services were cancelled at the Mumbai airport, the officials said. At Bangalore, at least 42 flights have been cancelled for the day.

In a post on X, Chennai airport said 30 flights have been cancelled. The numbers include departures and arrivals. Since the Middle East crisis erupted on February 28, Indian airlines have cancelled 1,117 international flights in the last three days.