MI5 Chief Says Iran Is Targeting Military Sites And Suspected Plot At RAF Fairford Is 'Not Unique'
MI5 Chief Ken McCallum said Tehran is seeking to intensify its attacks in Britain beyond the traditional targets of Iranians opposed to the Islamic authorities
Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
London: The head of MI5 says Iran is trying to hit military sites in the U.K. and the suspected plot to attack a U.S.-run military air base in September is "not unique."
Ken McCallum, who leads the U.K.'s domestic security service, said Tehran is seeking to intensify its attacks in Britain beyond the traditional targets of Iranians opposed to the Islamic authorities. That has included arson and sabotage attacks on Jewish sites that Britain says were carried out by Iranian proxies.
McCallum said another "major shift this year has been Iranian ambitions to come at harder targets, like military sites." The incident at RAF Fairford "is not unique. There have been other examples, not just in the U.K. but around the world," McCallum said.