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MI5 Chief Says Iran Is Targeting Military Sites And Suspected Plot At RAF Fairford Is 'Not Unique'

MI5 Chief Ken McCallum said Tehran is seeking to intensify its attacks in Britain beyond the traditional targets of Iranians opposed to the Islamic authorities

MI5 CHIEF
Director General of MI5 Ken McCallum speaks at Thames House, the headquarters of the UK's Security Service in London, Tuesday Oct. 13, 2026. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST

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London: The head of MI5 says Iran is trying to hit military sites in the U.K. and the suspected plot to attack a U.S.-run military air base in September is "not unique."

Ken McCallum, who leads the U.K.'s domestic security service, said Tehran is seeking to intensify its attacks in Britain beyond the traditional targets of Iranians opposed to the Islamic authorities. That has included arson and sabotage attacks on Jewish sites that Britain says were carried out by Iranian proxies.

McCallum said another "major shift this year has been Iranian ambitions to come at harder targets, like military sites." The incident at RAF Fairford "is not unique. There have been other examples, not just in the U.K. but around the world," McCallum said.

TAGGED:

IRA TARGET UK MILITARY SITES
IRAN TARGETS UK
KEN MCCALLUM
RAF FAIRFORD
MI5 CHIEF

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