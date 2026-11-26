ETV Bharat / international

Mexico’s Most Powerful Cartels Adapt as Arrests and Leadership Battles Reshape Their Ranks

A police officer escorts the car carrying the remains of who authorities identified as the late Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho," to Recinto de Paz cemetery for burial in Guadalajara, Mexico ( File/AP )

Mexico City: The arrest of another Mexican drug lord over the weekend added to a string of actions against cartels as Mexico intensifies its crackdown on organized crime under mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump and with U.S. intelligence support.

The capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," was hailed by both governments as a security win that may shift the balance of power within the Sinaloa Cartel. Yet violence persists among rival criminal groups across Mexico, where two powerful organizations — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — continue to dominate the criminal landscape.

Both groups have been designated foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S., but experts say they still retain strong power in Mexico and abroad.

Here's a look at the balance of power between the two groups and how it has shifted under President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The end of major kingpins: 'El Mayo' imprisoned, 'El Mencho' dead

In late July 2024, two months before Sheinbaum took office, one of the Sinaloa Cartel's founders, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, was arrested in the U.S. following a Hollywood-esque airplane kidnapping orchestrated by "Los Chapitos," the sons of his former partner, Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Shortly afterward, the Sinaloa Cartel plunged into a long-term internal war that continues to ravage the northern state of Sinaloa.

A year and a half later, the Mexican army killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, one of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. His death set off a violent response across 20 Mexican states that left more than 70 people dead, but it lasted only a few days.

The U.S. celebrated both operations. Zambada is serving a life sentence there, and two of his sons are cooperating with U.S. authorities. Mexico accused Washington of interference in the Zambada case although U.S. officials denied it.

With those kingpins out of the picture, both groups began restructuring.

Sinaloa: Internal war and the role of 'El Chapo Isidro'

Zambada's arrest caused a split in the Sinaloa Cartel — a confederation of criminal groups — and sparked a bloody battle between two factions, "Los Mayos" and "Los Chapitos". The fighting sent violence soaring across the state and put Sheinbaum under intense pressure.

The government reinforced its military presence several times. About 23% of its troops are now deployed in the state, and security forces have arrested hundreds of people from both factions.

But the violence continued as the criminal groups offset the arrests by recruiting increasingly younger people, said Miguel Calderón of the State Public Security Council, a Sinaloa citizens' group.

Pressure from Washington increased after it accused ruling party officials in Sinaloa of ties to drug trafficking and called for their arrests. Sheinbaum refused.

Meza Flores, who was arrested over the weekend, played a significant role in this landscape.