ETV Bharat / international

2 Men From Minority Hindu Community In Pakistan Set To Join Federal Civil Service

Islamabad: Two men from the minority Hindu community have qualified to join the federal civil service of Pakistan, where representation of such groups in government jobs is historically low.

Jeevan Rebari and Khem Chand Jandora, both from Sindh province, were among the 170 candidates qualified to join the Central Superior Services (CSS) following the declaration of results by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Thursday.

With a total population of 3.8 million, Hindus are the largest minority community in Pakistan, mostly residing in Sindh province, according to the 2023 population census. Minority representation in Pakistan’s CSS is historically low, prompting the government to launch initiatives like the special training programme in 2025 to increase inclusion.

According to the FPSC, 12,792 people across the country appeared in the written examinations, out of which 355 passed, and the total number of selected candidates stood at 170 after further rounds. According to the official data, 123 seats reserved for minorities are vacant, which further highlights the importance of these men making it to the top list.

Khem Chand’s parents had to take loans at high interest rates and sell jewellery for their son’s education, while Jeevan, due to a lack of resources, took shelter in a gurdwara and fulfilled his needs from langar, according to a BBC report. Khem Chand belongs to the ‘Jandora community’, it added.