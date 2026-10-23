ETV Bharat / international

'Impossible Without My Intervention': Melania Trump Secures Ceasefire In Russian-Occupied Ukrainian City To Get Relief Aid In

First lady Melania Trump attends a tea with President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in the Red Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Washington ( AP )

New Delhi: First Lady Melania Trump has successfully brokered a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine, localised to the city of Oleshky, which was "on the brink of disaster".

The White House said in a statement that both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid to enter and prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway. The localised ceasefire is set to begin next week on October 29.

Trump, leading the US negotiators, worked directly with Ukrainian and Russian leadership to secure the deal on Friday to provide humanitarian relief to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the war-divided region of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

The First Lady initiated discussions with both nations and aligned the parties on the agreement's objectives, technical procedures, timing, processes, and terms, in her formal role as Exclusive Intermediary, the White House said.

"The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water," said First Lady Melania Trump.

"The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible," she added.

She further stated that non-military, civilian leaders from both countries would work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require. "Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine," she said.

The First Lady continued, "I have also secured an impartial American media organisation to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process. This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected."