'Impossible Without My Intervention': Melania Trump Secures Ceasefire In Russian-Occupied Ukrainian City To Get Relief Aid In
Oleshky's remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water, said Melania Trump.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 7:57 AM IST
New Delhi: First Lady Melania Trump has successfully brokered a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine, localised to the city of Oleshky, which was "on the brink of disaster".
The White House said in a statement that both nations agreed to temporarily stop all military action in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid to enter and prepare a civilian evacuation through a designated safe passageway. The localised ceasefire is set to begin next week on October 29.
Trump, leading the US negotiators, worked directly with Ukrainian and Russian leadership to secure the deal on Friday to provide humanitarian relief to the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the war-divided region of Kherson in southern Ukraine.
The First Lady initiated discussions with both nations and aligned the parties on the agreement's objectives, technical procedures, timing, processes, and terms, in her formal role as Exclusive Intermediary, the White House said.
"The situation in Oleshky is dire. Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster. Oleshky’s remaining population is comprised primarily of elderly residents who urgently need medical attention, medicine, food, and clean water," said First Lady Melania Trump.
"The people of Oleshky have limited electricity, live amid mined roads, and endure regular military attacks. It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible," she added.
She further stated that non-military, civilian leaders from both countries would work together to visit Oleshky residents in their homes and determine the level of assistance they require. "Residents who wish to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destination. I anticipate some will want to go to Russia, and some to Ukraine," she said.
The First Lady continued, "I have also secured an impartial American media organisation to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process. This will play a significant role in ensuring that the wishes of each family are faithfully respected."
The exigent circumstances of Oleshky came to First Lady Melania Trump's attention during a private discussion at her Fostering the Future Together event in New York City during the 81st United Nations General Assembly.
"My representative and I immediately leveraged the communication channel we established with Russia and Ukraine through the previous six reunifications of 34 children. Both nations promptly assigned teams to coordinate the complex mechanics involved, including demining. All parties have worked around the clock since that moment," explained Trump.
Following the "important" achievement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the First Lady and said her efforts to secure a ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid demonstrate the power of diplomacy and leadership. "This is a meaningful step toward peace bringing hope to civilians, and creating an opportunity for progress. Under President Trump's leadership, we remain committed to advancing peace, stability, and security," Rubio said.
About Oleshky
Oleshky is located in southern Ukraine, directly across from the Dnipro River in Kherson. Before the war, roughly 24,000 people lived in Oleshky. Today, an estimated 1700-2000 residents remain, primarily older people who have been unable to leave, along with approximately 50 children. There has not been a formal demographic count in Oleshky since 2022. Since the war began, the city has remained on the front line, with much of its population displaced or evacuated. Following the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, approximately 90 percent of the city's territory was flooded.
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