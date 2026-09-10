ETV Bharat / international

Mehul Choksi Lawyer Vijay Aggarwal Faces Allegation Of Rape: UK Court Told

London: Criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, who remains behind bars in London after his arrest last month on charges of sexual assault, faces an additional allegation of rape, a UK court was told on Thursday. Aggarwal, who has represented fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in fraud and money laundering proceedings, appeared before Justice Nathaniel Rudolf at Southwark Crown Court, charged with four counts of sexual assault for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

His assistant, Manpreet Kaur, also appeared alongside in the dock, charged with two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting sexual assault. They spoke only to confirm their names and are set to remain in prison until the start of their trial, which has been set for March 15 next year, unless they are granted bail in the interim.

At Thursday's hearing, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) sought an adjournment until next month before filing an indictment in the case due to the “complex” nature of the police investigation.

“This is an ongoing inquiry relating to a series of alleged sexual offences involving three complainants," CPS barrister Oliver Weetch told the judge. He said that the “complexity of the case and ongoing inquiries” indicated at least one other complainant who alleges “sexual intercourse” and the likelihood of “other participants and/or complainants”.

Aggarwal’s barrister, Sasha Wass, described Aggarwal as a man of “exemplary good character” who has been held at Wandsworth prison in south-west London for nearly a month now. She sought a written document detailing the charges against him, objections to his bail and the state of the police investigation from the CPS as a matter of “urgency” for the defence to make a “meaningful application for bail”.