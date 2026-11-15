ETV Bharat / international

Megaspeed Says Alice Huang Left In 2025 As Company Conducts Internal Probe Over Nvidia Fallout

Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia, waits for a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of Coherent's manufacturing facility to begin on June 16, 2026, in Sherman, Texas ( AP )

Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International said Sunday that Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sparked U.S. national security concerns, left the company last year.

Megaspeed, which is under scrutiny over alleged transfers of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies, also announced an internal investigation led by outside lawyers.

The company told The Associated Press that it runs a “legitimate and lawful business” and was aware of media reports containing claims about its business, supply chain and global operations “that are not supported by verifiable evidence.” It did not address specific allegations.

“The company has retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation,” it said in an emailed statement. Alice Huang “left Megaspeed effective Aug. 30, 2025, and currently has no role with the company,” the statement said. “Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters.”

A customer and cloud partner of Nvidia, Megaspeed has faced scrutiny in recent months, including from U.S. authorities, over allegations that it circumvented U.S. export restrictions to route large quantities of advanced chips to Chinese companies. Last December, it said there was “no evidence” of illicit chip transfers.

Singapore’s government said Thursday that it initiated an investigation into Megaspeed in February 2025, including possible “false declarations in relation to the purchase of servers.” Authorities also investigated Alice Huang, whom the government identified as Megaspeed’s then-CEO, chairperson and one of its key controllers.

Singapore authorities questioned her and withheld her passport last year. They later concluded there was insufficient evidence that she had committed a crime, despite suspecting she had provided “inaccurate” information to downplay her role at the company.

An earlier New York Times report suggested U.S. officials believed Alice Huang was a Chinese spy recruited to potentially influence Nvidia to make its advanced chips more available to China. As scrutiny intensified and reports of her romantic relationship with Jensen Huang gained attention, Nvidia announced Thursday that he was stepping down as CEO.