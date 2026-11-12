ETV Bharat / international

Megaspeed, Firm Central To Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Scandal, Pledges To Cooperate With US Probe

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Oct. 8, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Hong Kong: Megaspeed, the Singapore-headquartered data center company at the center of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's scandal, pledged Thursday to cooperate with investigations into potential risks to U.S. national security.

In its first statement since Huang admitted to having an affair with a Chinese woman and former executive of the company, Megaspeed International said Thursday that it takes its obligation to comply with U.S. export control laws "extremely seriously."

"Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the U.S. government," said the statement signed by its chairman and CEO, Tan Yong Pong, who also goes by James Tan.

Nvidia's board of directors was reported to be meeting to discuss Huang's situation, but there was no word early Thursday on any outcome from those discussions.

The company has said it had "no reason to believe" that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but that its inquiry would examine all available information.

Details about Huang's affair with the woman are unclear. The New York Times reported she was Alice Huang, who also goes by the name Huang Le, and was a top executive at Megaspeed. The company prominently touts a partnership with Nvidia on its website.

Last month, the Times reported that U.S. intelligence agencies discovered Nvidia's Huang had developed a close relationship with Alice Huang — and determined she was feeding information directly to Beijing. On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the FBI was investigating.