ETV Bharat / international

US Midterm Election Results On Nov 3: Meet The Democratic Socialists Likely On Their Way To Congress

I Voted stickers are seen at an early voting polling place Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn ( AP )

Washington: There's been a lot of talk this midterm election season about socialism, but only a handful of candidates running for Congress actually align with the far-left wing of the party or consider themselves part of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Most of these candidates come from a few Democratic strongholds, and several toppled seasoned incumbents in hard-fought primary campaigns. They are expected to win their elections on Nov. 3, and would join two democratic socialists already in the House.

The progressive newcomers bring a new energy to the Democratic Party and also potential challenges for leadership, regardless of whether Democrats or Republicans hold the House majority, for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

While Republicans have raised alarm bells over socialism, the warning may not pack the punch it once did, particularly among Democrats. These candidates wouldn't be the first democratic socialists on the national scene. The election of New York's Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the rise of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and the enduring influence of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont all speak to shifting ideas in American politics.

Here's a look at some of the candidates potentially coming to Congress.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, New York

Chevalier was a community organizer and a field staffer for Mamdani's mayoral campaign who landed an upset victory over long-serving Rep. Adriano Espaillat in upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

A newcomer to politics who formally became a democratic socialist last year, Chevalier centered her campaign on the idea that government — and her opponent — had abandoned the working class. She argued Congress needs fresh faces to challenge the status quo.

"I think folks are really tired of politics that seems more beholden to donors," she told The Associated Press hours before she won her primary.

Chevalier once helped organize pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University and made opposition to Israel's "genocide" in Gaza the cornerstone of her campaign. She was arrested last month during a protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan.

Melat Kiros, Colorado

Kiros, a lawyer turned doctoral student, won a stunning primary victory, the first-time candidate beating 30-year incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in the Denver-area seat.

The 29-year-old, an immigrant from Ethiopia whose family relocated to Colorado after she was born, earned a bachelor's degree in political science and economics from Washington College in Maryland, and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame. She was working as an attorney in New York City before running for Congress as a democratic socialist.

Taking to a stage under a sign that read "Power to the People," Kiros laid out her plans in a victory speech: taking the fight to "Donald Trump and the oligarchy," abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, passing Medicare for All and ending the "genocide in Palestine."

"This is a movement," Kiros said. "We are just getting started."

Donavan McKinney, Michigan

The 34-year-old McKinney overcame a major spending disadvantage in the Democratic primary to unseat Rep. Shri Thanedar in a Detroit-area congressional district.

McKinney, a Michigan state lawmaker, ran a grassroots campaign focused on reforming utility costs, backing Medicare for All, and getting money out of politics.