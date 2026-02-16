ETV Bharat / international

Medical Board Reports Improvement In Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Eyesight

Islamabad: A team of doctors on Monday reported an improvement in the eyesight of jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan, as well as the condition of his eye, after examining him.

The examination was done by two doctors on Sunday, following the Supreme Court's order to allow a detailed medical check-up of the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician's eyes.

The top court sprang into action after its appointed lawyer, Salman Safdar, visited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on February 12 and subsequently informed the court that he complained of having just 15 per cent vision in his right eye. Khan had also complained that he had proper vision until October last year, when he developed an ailment for which treatment was provided.

According to a report shared with the media by authorities, Dr Nadeem Qureshi of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital and Dr Muhammad Arif Khan of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), Islamabad had examined Khan.

The report stated Khan's vision in the right eye without glasses was recorded at 6/24 partial, while the left eye measured 6/9. However, with corrective glasses, the right eye improved to 6/9 partial and the left eye to 6/6.

The report stated a reduction in swelling in the right eye, with its thickness decreasing from 550 to 350 microns, and described it as a sign of improvement. The medical board recommended eye drops for both eyes, while advising the PTI founder to undergo two eye tests as well.

According to the report, PTI Chairman Gohar Khan and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Nasir Abbas visited Pims on the same day, where they were briefed by the medical board that treated Khan at Adiala jail, where the former premier is currently incarcerated.