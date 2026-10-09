ETV Bharat / international

MEA Takes Exceptions To JD Vance's 'Foreign Indentured Servants' Remarks On India Tech Workers

A "Now Hiring" sign sits outside a hotel in the US. ( AP Photo/LM Otero )

New Delhi: India condemned US Vice President J.D. Vance's reference to foreign workers as "foreign indentured servants," calling the remarks deeply offensive while expressing disappointment over the suspension of Indian IT firms like Wipro and Infosys from a green card programme.

"We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem," said the Ministry of External Affairs in reaction to Vance's description of software workers.

It noted that the United States had been shaped by generations of immigrants "whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity." It added: "Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive." Vice President J.D. Vance, Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling, and Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Thursday that they were suspending eight IT firms from the Permanent Labour Certification Programme, which allows companies to apply for green cards for H-1B visa workers. A majority of the eight firms are Indian, including Wipro and Infosys. The Vice President, while making the announcement, referred to foreign workers hired on H1-B visas as “foreign indentured servants” and the companies using the programme as “visa mills,” triggering backlash in India.