Massive Snowstorm Hits US Forcing Millions To Stay Home

High waves pound houses on the shoreline in Scituate, Massachusetts on Monday ( AFP )

New York: A massive snowstorm pummeled the northeastern United States from Maryland to Maine on Monday, forcing millions of people to stay home amid strong wind and blizzard warnings, transportation shutdowns, and school and business closures.

Meteorologists said the storm is the strongest in a decade, dumping more than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow in parts of the metropolitan Northeast, shattering accumulation records in places, immobilizing transit and even leading the United Nations to postpone a Security Council meeting. Officials declared emergencies, schools closed, including in New York City, which had its first "old-school" snow day in six years, and people grappled with power failures.

Even as the snow moved northward and tapered off in other areas, the National Weather Service said it is tracking another storm that could bring more snow to the region later this week.

The weather service referred to Monday's storm as a "classic bomb cyclone/nor'easter off the Northeast coast." A bomb cyclone happens when a storm's pressure falls by a certain amount within a 24-hour period, occurring mainly in the fall and winter when frigid Arctic air can reach the south and clash with warmer temperatures.

Pedestrians cross 42nd Street near Bryant Park during a snow storm, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in New York. (AP)

While it was paralyzing and potentially dangerous for millions along the Eastern Seaboard, meteorologists found themselves rhapsodizing over the combination of power and beauty.

The storm hit the "Goldilocks situation" of just the right temperature for wet, heavy snow: Any warmer and its precipitation wouldn't have fallen as snow, any colder and there wouldn't have been as much moisture in the air to feed that snowfall, said Owen Shieh, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.

People begin digging out even as snowfall continues

In Lower Manhattan, snow shovelers appeared to outnumber commuting office workers, and pedestrians walked freely in streets normally blocked by morning traffic.

"It's very quiet, except for the howling winds," said Luis Valez, a concierge at a residential tower just off Wall Street, as he cleared the sidewalk. "A couple of residents have gone out to get their essentials. Other than that, there's nothing."

Matthew Wojtkowiak, 57, an attorney, was also shoveling in his Brooklyn neighborhood.

"I'm from the Midwest, so this is in the zone," he said. "Not too bad, not too easy, either."

Schools were closed, and he said he hoped people would get out and enjoy the snow.

"We have sleds at the ready," he said.

Neighbors team up to clear a driveway, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, in North Attleborough, Mass. Over two feet of snow fell on the area after a blizzard passed through (AP)

Karen Smith and Adele Bawden are tourists visiting New York from the United Kingdom.

"We've been dancing in Times Square this morning in the middle of the road in rush hour," Bawden said. "We've just been dancing and not believing we could do it."

Ingrid Devita said she liked to patrol the Lower East Side on skis, checking on people who might need help.

"I find people fall in the snow and they can't get up," she said.