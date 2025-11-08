ETV Bharat / international

Massive Russian Attack Hits Ukraine Energy Infrastructure: Kyiv

People kneel down as Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their fellow-soldier and a well-known documentary photographer Kostiantyn Huzenko, 28, who was killed in Russia-Ukraine war, during the funeral ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday ( AP )

Kyiv: A massive Russian attack hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, prompting power cuts in several regions, Kyiv's energy minister said Saturday.

Moscow has in recent months escalated its attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, damaging natural gas facilities which produce the main fuel for heating in the country.

Experts have said Ukraine risks heating outages ahead of the winter months.

"The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure again. Because of this, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine," Minister Svitlana Grynchuk wrote on social media, without specifying where.

"Emergency power outages will be cancelled after the situation in the energy system stabilises," she said.