ETV Bharat / international

Massive Russian Attack Hits Ukraine Energy Infrastructure: Kyiv

Moscow has in recent months escalated its attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, damaging natural gas facilities.

Massive Russian Attack Hits Ukraine Energy Infrastructure: Kyiv
People kneel down as Ukrainian servicemen carry the coffin of their fellow-soldier and a well-known documentary photographer Kostiantyn Huzenko, 28, who was killed in Russia-Ukraine war, during the funeral ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : November 8, 2025 at 7:05 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kyiv: A massive Russian attack hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, prompting power cuts in several regions, Kyiv's energy minister said Saturday.

Moscow has in recent months escalated its attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine, damaging natural gas facilities which produce the main fuel for heating in the country.

Experts have said Ukraine risks heating outages ahead of the winter months.

"The enemy is massively attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure again. Because of this, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine," Minister Svitlana Grynchuk wrote on social media, without specifying where.

"Emergency power outages will be cancelled after the situation in the energy system stabilises," she said.

"Despite the enemy's plans, Ukraine will have light and heat this winter," Grynchuk added.

Russia has targeted Ukraine's power and heating grid throughout its almost four-year invasion, destroying a large part of the key civilian infrastructure.

Drones hit energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa late Friday evening, the region's governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.

"There was damage to an energy infrastructure facility," he said, reporting no dead or wounded.

Ukraine has in recent months stepped up strikes on Russian oil depots and refineries, seeking to cut off Moscow's vital energy exports and trigger fuel shortages across the country.

Also read

  1. 2 People Killed in Ukraine’s Odesa Region as Russia Continues to Blast Power Grid
  2. Russia Blasts Ukraine's Power Grid Again, Causing Outages Across Country And Killing 6

TAGGED:

UKRAINE
RUSSIA
UKRAINE RUSSIA WAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.