ETV Bharat / international

Massive Fire Erupts At Densely Populated Slum In Bangladesh's Capital

Dhaka: A massive fire broke out on Tuesday at a densely populated slum in Bangladesh's national capital, officials said. No casualties have so far been reported in the fire in the Karail slum in Dhaka's Mohakhali area.

According to Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) media officer Talha bin Jasim, the blaze erupted around 5:22 pm. He said that 11 fire-fighting units rushed to the scene to bring the fire under control.

According to eyewitnesses, the firefighters were struggling to bring the blaze under control. “The fire still appears uncontrollable,” the Jugantor newspaper reported, quoting eyewitnesses.