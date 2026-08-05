ETV Bharat / international

US State Massachusetts Declares August 15 As 'India Day'

Washington: Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declared August 15 as India Day, recognising the contributions made by the Indian diaspora to the state, and urged residents to participate fittingly in observance.

In a proclamation issued on August 1, the governor also recognised the vital role played by community organisations and advocates in fostering civic engagement, cultural exchange and mutual understanding through their annual Independence Day celebrations and community-service efforts.

A similar proclamation was also issued by Michelle Wu, the Mayor of Boston, declaring August 15 as India Day. She also welcomed the opening of the new Indian Consulate in Boston and celebrated the visit of INS Sudarshini at the SAILBOSTON-250 event.

The proclamation issued by the Massachusetts governor said August 15, 2026, will mark the 79th anniversary of India's independence from British colonial rule in 1947, a historic moment that laid the foundation for the world's largest democracy.