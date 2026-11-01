ETV Bharat / international

Mass Shooting After Alabama Football Game Leaves 1 Dead, 8 Wounded

Chief of the Birmingham Police Department said he was “very grateful that more people weren’t injured.” The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Mass Shooting After Alabama Football Game Leaves 1 Dead, 8 Wounded
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : November 1, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Birmingham: One person was killed and eight others were wounded in a mass shooting just outside Legion Field after the annual ‘Magic City Classic’ football game on Saturday night, police in Birmingham, Ala., said.

Michael Pickett, chief of the Birmingham Police Department, said most spectators and families had left the stadium property after the game, but the shooting happened nearby, where vendors were set up along Graymont Avenue.

He said he was “very grateful that more people weren’t injured.” The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Police spokesperson De'Rell Freeman said one person had been detained and transported to police headquarters for questioning, and “multiple weapons” had been found and secured.

Read More

  1. 19-Year-Old Arrested In Illinois For Planning Attack On Hindu Place Of Worship
  2. Father Kills 7 Of His Children Plus Another Child In Shooting At House In US, Police Say

TAGGED:

ALABAMA FOOTBALL GAME
MASS SHOOTING

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.