Maritime, Military, Industrial: India–Italy Defence Ties Gain Strategic Depth
The new military cooperation plan highlights how India and Italy are linking maritime security, defence industry, and geopolitics within the expanding India–EU framework
Published : April 30, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
New Delhi: As Europe recalibrates its security priorities and India expands its defence partnerships beyond traditional allies, the meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in New Delhi on Thursday assumes wider significance.
With a formal military cooperation roadmap exchanged and renewed emphasis on defence industrial ties, the meeting illustrated how bilateral defence relations are increasingly intersecting with the wider India–European Union (EU) strategic framework, especially in areas of maritime cooperation and supply-chain integration.
In a post on X, Singh stated that he and his Crosetto discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, including the current situation in West Asia.
“The two ministers also discussed the avenues to further develop mutually beneficial defence industrial cooperation under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programme and Italy’s defence cooperation initiative,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence reads. “A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026-27 was exchanged during the meeting, charting the course for military engagements between the defence forces of both countries. Convergence between both the ancient sea faring nations on various key maritime issues was also highlighted, including information exchange through Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, Gurugram.”
While India’s relations with the EU have traditionally been driven by trade, technology, and political dialogue, the defence dimension has historically lagged behind compared to India’s partnerships with individual European powers like France or Germany. The new India–EU defence framework seeks to change that by encouraging industrial collaboration, joint production, and supply-chain integration.
In this context, Italy holds unique advantages. It has a strong defence manufacturing ecosystem spanning aerospace, naval systems, electronics, and armaments. Italian firms are deeply embedded in pan-European defence supply chains and collaborative EU defence programmes. Italy is actively promoting defence exports and partnerships under its industrial diplomacy model.
Rajnath Singh had visited Italy in October 2023 for bilateral discussions with Crosetto. An agreement on defence cooperation was signed. Singh also interacted with CEOs of Italian companies.
Matteo Perego di Cremnago, Under Secretary of State for Defence and Lt Gen Lupoli, along with an Italian defence business delegation, visited India to attend Aero India 2025 in February last year. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth met Cremnago.
Lt Gen Luciano Portolano, Italy’s Secretary General of Defence visited India in March 2024 to co-chair with Defence Secretary the 10th Joint Defence Committee (JDC) and Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meetings. In March 2025, the 13th India-Italy MCG meeting was held in Rome to review military-to-military bilateral cooperation and prepare a plan of action for 2025-26.
The 11th India-Italy JDC meeting was held in Rome in April 2025, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Italy’s Deputy National Armaments Director Luisa Riccardi, along with Italian delegates. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD) was signed, paving the way for bilateral defence industrial cooperation. Some B2B meetings were held between the respective defence industries.
The India-Italy Defence Industry Seminar held in Rome in February this year saw the participation of a business delegation. Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, and representatives from leading defence industries of India interacted with several Italian companies.
As part of the focus on Indo-Pacific, there are regular ship visits and port calls. Italian Navy ships ITS Morosini made a port call in Mumbai in August 2023, ITS Cavour in Goa October 2024, ITS Vespucci in Mumbai in November-December 2024, and Antonio Marceglia in Mumbai in May-June 2025. Indian Navy Ships INS Tamal made a port call in Naples in August 2025, and INS Trikand in Taranto in September 2025. Indian Navy Ship INS Sumedha held PASSEX with ITS Morosini off the coast of Sardinia in April 2023.
The exchange of the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026–27 following Thursday’s meeting is significant because it institutionalises regular interaction between the armed forces of both countries through staff talks and training exchanges, port calls and naval cooperation, and professional military education and operational exposure.
Such structured planning signals that India and Italy are committed to sustained military-to-military engagement rather than ad hoc exchanges.
Both ministers highlighted maritime cooperation, reflecting the shared legacy and present-day interests of two historic seafaring nations. The reference to information sharing through the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region is particularly important. It indicates Italy’s willingness to engage with India’s maritime domain awareness architecture in the Indian Ocean.
This convergence links Italy’s Mediterranean maritime outlook, India’s Indo-Pacific maritime priorities, and shared concerns over sea lane security, piracy, and non-traditional threats.
Maritime cooperation thus becomes a strategic bridge between Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
The discussion on regional and global issues, including West Asia, shows that the dialogue is framed by current geopolitical realities like prolonged instability in Europe because of the Russia-Ukraine war, conflict and uncertainty in West Asia, increasing contestation in maritime commons,
and Europe’s growing recognition of India as a key security partner.
In this environment, India’s defence engagement with European countries is becoming more strategic and diversified. Italy’s outreach fits into this broader pattern.
“Defence and security cooperation between India and Europe has been increasing in recent times,” Gulshan Sachdeva, Professor at the Centre for European Studies in the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, explained to EYV Bharat. “This was clearly evident during the India-EU summit that was held in January this year in New Delhi and the roadmap for cooperation that was laid out.”
Sachdeva said that because of trans-Atlantic tensions, Europe will be spending a lot on defence.
“With France and Germany, India is going for big ticket defence purchases,” he said.
He also explained that India-Italy diplomatic ties took a dip following the 2012 Enrica Lexie incident that involved two Italian marines killing two Indian fishermen off Kerala’s coast. This created a major legal dispute over jurisdiction. Following a Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) ruling, the Supreme Court of India closed all proceedings in 2021. Italy paid ₹10 crore compensation and agreed to try the marines under its jurisdiction, citing official immunity.
In March 2023, India and Italy elevated their bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, focusing on defence, energy transition, and technology. Key outcomes include the adoption of a 2025-2029 Joint Strategic Action Plan, enhanced maritime cooperation, defence industrial collaborations, and initiatives to boost economic ties and mobility for professionals and students.
“We have upgraded ties with Italy in all areas,” Sachdeva said.
According to Ruchika Sharma, Research Associate at the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, Thursday’s development highlights India’s and Italy’s commitment to taking forward the Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in 2023.
“This will strengthen their collaboration in military engagements and defence industrial partnerships under Atmanirbhar Bharat and Italy’s defence initiatives,” Sharma said.
Put together, the India-Italy defence cooperation is significant because it marks the transition from diplomatic repair to structured defence partnership. It institutionalises military engagement through a formal cooperation plan.
The cooperation also connects Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific maritime security architectures. It opens pathways for defence industrial collaboration aligned with India’s indigenisation goals. And to top it all, it supports the broader trajectory of India–EU strategic and defence convergence.
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