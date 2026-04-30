ETV Bharat / international

Maritime, Military, Industrial: India–Italy Defence Ties Gain Strategic Depth

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto during a meeting, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As Europe recalibrates its security priorities and India expands its defence partnerships beyond traditional allies, the meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in New Delhi on Thursday assumes wider significance.

With a formal military cooperation roadmap exchanged and renewed emphasis on defence industrial ties, the meeting illustrated how bilateral defence relations are increasingly intersecting with the wider India–European Union (EU) strategic framework, especially in areas of maritime cooperation and supply-chain integration.

In a post on X, Singh stated that he and his Crosetto discussed a wide range of regional and global issues, including the current situation in West Asia.

“The two ministers also discussed the avenues to further develop mutually beneficial defence industrial cooperation under ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ programme and Italy’s defence cooperation initiative,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence reads. “A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026-27 was exchanged during the meeting, charting the course for military engagements between the defence forces of both countries. Convergence between both the ancient sea faring nations on various key maritime issues was also highlighted, including information exchange through Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, Gurugram.”

While India’s relations with the EU have traditionally been driven by trade, technology, and political dialogue, the defence dimension has historically lagged behind compared to India’s partnerships with individual European powers like France or Germany. The new India–EU defence framework seeks to change that by encouraging industrial collaboration, joint production, and supply-chain integration.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto during the latter's visit, at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. (PTI)

In this context, Italy holds unique advantages. It has a strong defence manufacturing ecosystem spanning aerospace, naval systems, electronics, and armaments. Italian firms are deeply embedded in pan-European defence supply chains and collaborative EU defence programmes. Italy is actively promoting defence exports and partnerships under its industrial diplomacy model.

Rajnath Singh had visited Italy in October 2023 for bilateral discussions with Crosetto. An agreement on defence cooperation was signed. Singh also interacted with CEOs of Italian companies.

Matteo Perego di Cremnago, Under Secretary of State for Defence and Lt Gen Lupoli, along with an Italian defence business delegation, visited India to attend Aero India 2025 in February last year. Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth met Cremnago.

Lt Gen Luciano Portolano, Italy’s Secretary General of Defence visited India in March 2024 to co-chair with Defence Secretary the 10th Joint Defence Committee (JDC) and Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meetings. In March 2025, the 13th India-Italy MCG meeting was held in Rome to review military-to-military bilateral cooperation and prepare a plan of action for 2025-26.

The 11th India-Italy JDC meeting was held in Rome in April 2025, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Italy’s Deputy National Armaments Director Luisa Riccardi, along with Italian delegates. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD) was signed, paving the way for bilateral defence industrial cooperation. Some B2B meetings were held between the respective defence industries.

The India-Italy Defence Industry Seminar held in Rome in February this year saw the participation of a business delegation. Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, and representatives from leading defence industries of India interacted with several Italian companies.

As part of the focus on Indo-Pacific, there are regular ship visits and port calls. Italian Navy ships ITS Morosini made a port call in Mumbai in August 2023, ITS Cavour in Goa October 2024, ITS Vespucci in Mumbai in November-December 2024, and Antonio Marceglia in Mumbai in May-June 2025. Indian Navy Ships INS Tamal made a port call in Naples in August 2025, and INS Trikand in Taranto in September 2025. Indian Navy Ship INS Sumedha held PASSEX with ITS Morosini off the coast of Sardinia in April 2023.

The exchange of the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026–27 following Thursday’s meeting is significant because it institutionalises regular interaction between the armed forces of both countries through staff talks and training exchanges, port calls and naval cooperation, and professional military education and operational exposure.

Such structured planning signals that India and Italy are committed to sustained military-to-military engagement rather than ad hoc exchanges.

Both ministers highlighted maritime cooperation, reflecting the shared legacy and present-day interests of two historic seafaring nations. The reference to information sharing through the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region is particularly important. It indicates Italy’s willingness to engage with India’s maritime domain awareness architecture in the Indian Ocean.