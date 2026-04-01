ETV Bharat / international

Maritime Company Safesea Seeks Probe Into Tanker Hit That Killed Indian Crew Member

A man walks along the shore as oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz, seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. ( AP )

New York: A global maritime company has called for an independent international investigation into an attack on one of its crude oil tankers last month that killed an Indian crew member, describing it as a threat to global shipping and trade stability.

Safesea Group Chairman Dr S V Anchan has sought a probe into the March 11 attack on MT Safesea Vishnu, saying that the “sequence of events indicates a highly coordinated and premeditated operation involving reconnaissance, precision execution, and apparent real-time monitoring, raising serious concerns for global shipping.”

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel was operating in Iraqi territorial waters when it was attacked off Khor Al Zubair port near Basra in Iraq, allegedly by an Iranian “suicide” boat. Mumbai resident Deonandan Singh, 55, a senior crew member, was killed in the attack.

The tanker was anchored at Khor Al Zubair and was engaged in routine ship-to-ship loading operations. It had already completed part of its cargo operations alongside the berth and had shifted to anchorage to complete the loading of approximately 53,000 metric tons of naphtha.

In a statement to PTI, the company said that “unidentified high-speed boats were observed conducting repeated movements around anchored vessels a day prior, suggesting possible reconnaissance and target mapping". "The subsequent use of unmanned explosive-laden craft points to a high degree of planning and operational capability,” it said.

Safesea said the matter warrants a “transparent international investigation, potentially under” the oversight of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the United Nations. “This incident is a stark reminder that maritime security cannot be taken for granted. The safety of seafarers must remain paramount,” Anchan said.