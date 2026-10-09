ETV Bharat / international

Margaret Hamilton, Who Led A Software Team For NASA's Apollo Program, Dies At 90

Margaret Hamilton, of Cambridge, Mass., mathematic and computer programmer at the MIT Instrumentation Laboratory, sits in mock up of Apollo command module on display at the Cambridge school, Nov. 25, 1969, where she headed group that programmed Intrepid's pinpoint landing in the Sea of Storms on the moon. ( AP )

Margaret Hamilton, a groundbreaking computer scientist who led the team that created the onboard flight software for NASA’s moon-bound Apollo program and later in life was celebrated as a powerful symbol of women in technology, has died. She was 90.

Hamilton died Sept. 30 at a hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts, her daughter, Lauren Hamilton, told The Associated Press on Thursday. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said on the social platform X that her work helped make humanity’s first journeys to the moon possible.

“To say Margaret Hamilton was a pioneer — to say she was ahead of her time — would be a dramatic understatement,” Olivier de Weck, the Apollo program professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and interim head of its aeronautics and astronautics department, told MIT News, a publication of the university's communications office. “She was a software engineer at a time when that field was in its infancy,” de Weck continued, “and she not only developed advanced code herself but also led a team in using that nascent technology to develop one of the most complex systems humanity had ever achieved.” In recent years, a photo circulated online showing a smiling Hamilton, in her early 30s, standing next to a towering stack of pages containing codes her team used during the Apollo project. A Lego set celebrating the women of NASA that was unveiled in 2017 included a figure of Hamilton. And the marking in 2019 of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing also brought attention, her daughter said. “She definitely went from nobody knowing who she was to suddenly everyone knowing who she was, especially in her field,” Lauren Hamilton said. “And I think she was really happy to be acknowledged for what she did. But she was kind of a reserved person so the spotlight wasn’t necessarily a natural thing for her.” Hamilton graduated with a degree in mathematics from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, in 1958 and went to work for MIT in 1959. Her early focus there included working with a meteorology professor on weather prediction software, according to the MIT News article. In the mid-1960s, she started at MIT's Instrumentation Lab, which had a NASA contract for Apollo.