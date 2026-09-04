ETV Bharat / international

Two Workers Rescued Alive From Tunnel In Nepal 10 Days After Flash Floods

In this photo provided by the Nepal Army, soldiers rescue a worker alive from a tunnel during an ongoing operation at the Trishuli-3A hydropower project in Nepal's Rasuwa district, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. ( AP )

Kathmandu: Two men have been rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project 10 days after the Bhotekoshi flash floods disaster. They have been identified as Kabir Maharjan, 45, and Sanjay Sah, 30.

Maharjan was working as a mechanical supervisor on the project, while Shah was a foreman, according to the Public Relations Directorate of the Nepal Army. The Nepal Army-led security command has been engaged in the search and rescue operation using specialised equipment.

The rescue followed an earlier breakthrough in which rescuers heard voices from inside the tunnel and established communication with people believed to be trapped there, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.