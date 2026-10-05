ETV Bharat / international

2 Teenagers Jailed Over Arson Attack On Indian Restaurant In UK

London: Two 17-year-old boys have been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment over an arson attack on an Indian restaurant in east London, which caused serious injuries to diners. The Old Bailey court in London heard last week that the teens were armed with machetes when they went into Indian Aroma in Gants Hill in August 2025. They held the doors shut while a third person poured fuel around the room and set it alight.

"You were both fully aware of the almost inevitable consequences, namely to cause serious harm, up to and including death, to complete strangers," Judge Michael Grieve told the boys during a sentencing hearing on Friday.

Referring to the victims, Justice Grieve said they "have suffered agonising and life-changing injuries – and it could have been worse" and accused the teens of carrying out the attack in “cold blood”.

The boys, who cannot be named as minors, were each given an extended sentence consisting of 10 years in custody and a further three-year extended period under strict licence conditions.

The court heard the teenagers entered the restaurant with a third person while eight customers were eating. The third person went to the back of the restaurant and poured petrol over the floor and tables. After the attack, the group fled in a stolen car.

"The preparations for this attack were extensive, and the execution of this attack was professional and clearly had been planned and rehearsed as each one of them had separate, well-defined roles," said prosecutor James Dawes, according to a court report in the ‘Ilford Recorder’.