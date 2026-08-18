ETV Bharat / international

Two Sentenced In China For Trafficking Banned Chemicals To US

Beijing: A Chinese court has sentenced two men who had trafficked precursor chemicals used to manufacture opioid drugs to the US. A court in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province sentenced a man surnamed Xia to six years in prison and his son to five-and-a-half years for illegal operations last Friday.

The two were found to have recruited others and illegally sold 123 batches of controlled stimulant substances, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. In 2023, the US Drug Enforcement Administration notified China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) of a sensitive chemical trafficking case, according to the report.

The US has been pressuring China to put curbs on chemicals and equipment used to manufacture Fentanyl, a very powerful synthetic opioid blamed for the widespread drug addiction crisis in America.