Two Sentenced In China For Trafficking Banned Chemicals To US
Chinese court sentenced a man surnamed Xia to six years in prison and his son to five and a half years for illegal operations
By PTI
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Beijing: A Chinese court has sentenced two men who had trafficked precursor chemicals used to manufacture opioid drugs to the US. A court in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province sentenced a man surnamed Xia to six years in prison and his son to five-and-a-half years for illegal operations last Friday.
The two were found to have recruited others and illegally sold 123 batches of controlled stimulant substances, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. In 2023, the US Drug Enforcement Administration notified China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) of a sensitive chemical trafficking case, according to the report.
The US has been pressuring China to put curbs on chemicals and equipment used to manufacture Fentanyl, a very powerful synthetic opioid blamed for the widespread drug addiction crisis in America.
The Xinhua report said Chinese police dispatched a special task force to investigate the case before bringing the culprits to justice.
They urged chemical traders and exporters to comply with relevant laws and regulations at home and abroad and guard against legal risks, citing alerts issued by the office of the China National Narcotics Control Commission since 2019.