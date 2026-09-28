ETV Bharat / international

3 Killed, 4 Injured In Shooting At Detroit After-Hours Strip Club, Police Say

In this image taken from video provided by WXYZ, law enforcement respond to a fatal shooting in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 ( AP )

Detroit: Three people were killed and four more were injured when an argument led to gunfire at an after-hours strip club Sunday morning in Detroit, officials said.

Police responding to the 7:21 a.m. shooting on a largely residential street found three men who had been fatally shot, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison told reporters at a news conference.

Four more people — two men and two women — were taken in private cars to area hospitals. None are thought to have life-threatening injuries. All the victims are thought to be in their 20s and 30s, Bettison said.

“A fight occurred, an altercation occurred, and as a result individuals decided to settle it with gun violence,” he said. “This address is not new to the Detroit Police Department,” he said, noting police had seven calls to the location this year. He said the department had leads but wouldn’t discuss them any further.