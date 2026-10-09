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5 Killed, Over A Dozen Injured In Accident In Central Nepal

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kathmandu: Five people, including four students, were killed, and 14 others sustained injuries after a bus plunged off the road in central Nepal on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Pokhara Metropolitan City, located 200 kilometres west of Kathmandu. The bus was on the way to drop the students off at a tuition centre.

According to the police, a total of 22 people were on board the bus at the time of the accident. The deceased include three girls, one boy and a local resident, Kaski District Superintendent of Police Nabin Karki said.