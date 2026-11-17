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9 Killed, 11 Others Injured As Minibus Collides With Oil Tanker In Pakistan's Punjab

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Lahore: At least nine people, including two children, were killed and 11 others sustained injuries after a minibus collided head-on with an oil tanker in Pakistan's Punjab province, an official said on Tuesday. The accident took place in Arifwala, some 200 kilometres from Lahore on Monday evening.

According to the spokesperson for Pakistan's national emergency service, Rescue 1122, a minibus travelling from Multan to Pakpattan collided head-on with an oncoming oil tanker on a single-carriageway stretch of road in Arifwala. The collision left several passengers trapped inside the wreckage and caused multiple casualties, the spokesperson said.