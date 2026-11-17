9 Killed, 11 Others Injured As Minibus Collides With Oil Tanker In Pakistan's Punjab
A minibus travelling from Multan to Pakpattan collided head-on with an oncoming oil tanker on a single-carriageway stretch of road in Arifwala.
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Lahore: At least nine people, including two children, were killed and 11 others sustained injuries after a minibus collided head-on with an oil tanker in Pakistan's Punjab province, an official said on Tuesday. The accident took place in Arifwala, some 200 kilometres from Lahore on Monday evening.
According to the spokesperson for Pakistan's national emergency service, Rescue 1122, a minibus travelling from Multan to Pakpattan collided head-on with an oncoming oil tanker on a single-carriageway stretch of road in Arifwala. The collision left several passengers trapped inside the wreckage and caused multiple casualties, the spokesperson said.
"At least nine passengers, including two minor children, died and 11 others suffered injuries. Some of them are critically injured," the official said. Nearby shopkeepers were the first on the scene, starting rescue efforts before emergency responders arrived.
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the speeding oil tanker driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the passenger coach. The injured have been shifted to the hospital, the rescue 1122 spokesperson said.
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