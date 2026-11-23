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7 Killed, 7 Injured As Truck Rams Into Minibus In Pakistan

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By PTI 1 Min Read

Lahore: At least seven people were killed and as many injured on Monday when a stone-laden truck rammed into a minibus in Pakistan's Punjab province, officials said. The accident took place near Uch Sharif in Bahawalpur district, around 460 km from Lahore.

According to a spokesperson for Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, the minibus, carrying 14 passengers, was travelling to Khairpur Tamewali when its driver stopped it on a provincial highway due to fog.

Meanwhile, a truck loaded with stones, approaching from behind, rammed into the stationary minibus after its driver lost control, the spokesperson said. The impact caused the minibus to overturn, trapping its occupants beneath the wreckage.