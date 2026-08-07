ETV Bharat / international

2 Inmates Killed In Fresh Prison Clash In Sri Lanka

Colombo: Two inmates were killed and 15 others injured on Friday in a prison clash in Sri Lanka, the latest in a series of prison unrest in the island nation over the past month.

The clash occurred at the Kuruwita prison, 60 km southeast of Colombo, and was the second such incident in the past 24 hours. A similarly tense unrest also took place at the Colombo main remand prison last night. The clash at the Kuruwita prison led to the killing of two inmates, while 15 others were injured and hospitalised, according to officials.

“The immediate trigger for the unrest appears to have been the detection of a package containing narcotics and the subsequent arrest. It is evident that this was a response to the government’s anti-narcotics drive,” Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara told reporters.