ETV Bharat / international

2 Indo-Canadians Elected As Mayors In British Columbia

FILE - A Canadian flag is lowered to half-staff in the Old Port of Montreal on February 11, 2026, in Montreal, Canada. ( AFP )

Toronto: Two Indo-Canadian leaders have been elected mayors after municipal election results were declared in Canada's British Columbia. British Columbia residents voted on Saturday in the 2026 municipal election.

General local elections were held for mayors and municipal councillors, regional district directors, school board trustees, park boards in Vancouver and Cultus Lake and the Islands Trust. India-born Harshan Ramadass has won Fernie’s mayor’s seat over fellow councillor Kyle Hamilton.

"We’ve done it, Fernie. Tonight you have sent a clear message that our community is ready to move forward,” he was quoted as saying by My East Kootenay Now. “You’ve chosen a future built on collaboration, accountability and putting the interests of Fernie first,” he said.

Ramadass took 54.5 per cent of the vote with 1,524 votes compared to Hamilton’s 1,194. He said he’s grateful the community has given him this opportunity. “I am deeply honoured to be your next mayor, and I look forward to working with our new council and the entire community to turn that vision into action,” he added.

“Thank you for believing in me, putting your trust in me and for giving me this opportunity.” In Williams Lake, Indian-origin Surinderpal Rathor was re-elected as the Williams Lake mayor. Rathor has been elected for a second term, receiving 2,116 votes and beating his opponent, Walt Cobb, by over 1,000 votes.