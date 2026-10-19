2 Indo-Canadians Elected As Mayors In British Columbia
India-born Harshan Ramadass has won Fernie’s mayor’s seat over fellow councillor Kyle Hamilton while Indian-origin Surinderpal Rathor has been re-elected as Williams Lake mayor.
By PTI
Published : October 19, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Toronto: Two Indo-Canadian leaders have been elected mayors after municipal election results were declared in Canada's British Columbia. British Columbia residents voted on Saturday in the 2026 municipal election.
General local elections were held for mayors and municipal councillors, regional district directors, school board trustees, park boards in Vancouver and Cultus Lake and the Islands Trust. India-born Harshan Ramadass has won Fernie’s mayor’s seat over fellow councillor Kyle Hamilton.
"We’ve done it, Fernie. Tonight you have sent a clear message that our community is ready to move forward,” he was quoted as saying by My East Kootenay Now. “You’ve chosen a future built on collaboration, accountability and putting the interests of Fernie first,” he said.
Ramadass took 54.5 per cent of the vote with 1,524 votes compared to Hamilton’s 1,194. He said he’s grateful the community has given him this opportunity. “I am deeply honoured to be your next mayor, and I look forward to working with our new council and the entire community to turn that vision into action,” he added.
“Thank you for believing in me, putting your trust in me and for giving me this opportunity.” In Williams Lake, Indian-origin Surinderpal Rathor was re-elected as the Williams Lake mayor. Rathor has been elected for a second term, receiving 2,116 votes and beating his opponent, Walt Cobb, by over 1,000 votes.
“We won, we won!” Rathor was quoted as saying by the Williams Lake Tribune. “Thank you for trusting me to continue serving as your mayor. To my wife, family, campaign team and this incredible community, thank you for believing in me,” he said.
“I’m honoured, grateful and ready to keep working for you. Together we can!” In 2014 and 2018, Rathor was defeated by Cobb for the top position. He was first elected to the city council in 1993. Rathor was elected mayor in 2022 after serving as a city councillor for more than 20 years. He arrived in Williams Lake in 1974 after immigrating from India at the age of 21.
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