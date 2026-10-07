3 Indians Rescued After Russian Drone Strike On Black Sea Ship In 'Stable Condition'
The vessel MV Royad Mammadov was attacked in the Black Sea earlier this week, killing at least two foreign seafarers and injuring several crew members
By PTI
Published : October 7, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
London: Three Indian nationals rescued from a Turkish-owned cargo vessel after a Russian drone strike in the Black Sea are in “stable condition” and have been assured of all necessary assistance for their “safe and early departure from Romania”, the Indian mission said.
An embassy representative on Tuesday visited the three Indians rescued from the MV Royad Mammadov. Two of them are staying at a hotel, while the third is undergoing treatment at the County Hospital in Constanta, the Indian Embassy in Romania said.
The Embassy representative today visited the three Indian nationals rescued yesterday from MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. Two are presently accommodated at a hotel, while the third person is undergoing treatment at the County Hospital in Constanța. All three are in stable condition. The Embassy assured them of all necessary assistance and support for their safe and early departure from Romania. Essential items, including mobile phones, were facilitated through the shipping company’s local agent, while Indian food was arranged through a local Indian restaurant. The Embassy representative also met with the local police authorities, shipping company’s agent and treating medical doctors to coordinate further assistance. The Embassy remains in close contact with the concerned authorities and continues to extend all necessary support.— India in Romania (@eoiromania) October 6, 2026
"All three are in stable condition," the mission said in a post on X. The three Indian nationals were rescued on Monday.
“The Embassy assured them of all necessary assistance and support for their safe and early departure from Romania. Essential items, including mobile phones, were facilitated through the shipping company’s local agent, while Indian food was arranged through a local Indian restaurant,” the mission said on Tuesday.
The representative also met local police authorities, the shipping company's agent and doctors treating the injured Indian to coordinate further assistance, the embassy said. The vessel MV Royad Mammadov was attacked in the Black Sea earlier this week, killing at least two foreign seafarers and injuring several crew members. The nationality of those killed in the attack was not immediately known.
The Black Sea has remained a key area of disruption during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with attacks affecting commercial shipping and port infrastructure. The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday condemned the attack in a statement, saying it “views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern.”
“The injured have been rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical attention. The three Indian nationals, who were part of the crew of the ship, are safe. We thank Romanian authorities for their swift action in this incident,” the statement said. “We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts,” it said.
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