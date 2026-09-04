ETV Bharat / international

2 Indians Killed In Nepal As Car Plunges Into Pokhara's Phewa Lake

Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were killed and two others injured on Friday after their car plunged into Phewa Lake in Nepal's Pokhara, police said. The car, with a Bihar-registered number plate, fell into the lake at around 4:50 am, according to Jitendra B C, chief of Gandaki Province Police Office.

One of the deceased was identified as 26-year-old Navadeep Kumar Yadav, a resident of Raxaul in Bihar's East Champaran district. The identity of the other deceased Indian national was yet to be established.

The two injured Indian nationals, identified as Anmol Kumar Yadav, 27, and Suraj Yadav, 33, both from Raxaul, were rescued from the vehicle and taken to Gandaki Medical College for treatment. Their condition was reported to be stable.