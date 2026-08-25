ETV Bharat / international

Two Indians Arrested In Sri Lanka For Attempting To Smuggle Chinese-Made Cigarettes

Colombo: Two Indian nationals were arrested at Sri Lanka’s Bandaranaike International Airport on Tuesday for attempting to smuggle Chinese-made cigarettes, estimated to be worth SLR 834,000, into the country, local media reported.

The suspects were identified as a 33-year-old man working in the construction sector and a 38-year-old woman working as a schoolteacher, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported. Their names were not provided.