Two Indian Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks Near Bab El-Mandeb; One Missing
The incident comes amid the ongoing fight between Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi Arabia, raising concerns over the security near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait
By PTI
Published : November 18, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Johannesburg: Two Indian sailors rescued after a cargo vessel sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait are being assisted by the Indian High Commission in Kenya for their safe repatriation, while a search is underway for a third crew member who remains missing, the mission said on Wednesday.
In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Nairobi said it “remains in close contact with the concerned authorities, the shipping agent and the rescued sailors to facilitate their repatriation and support ongoing efforts to trace the missing Indian crew member.”
The High Commission of India in Nairobi is extending all possible assistance and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the safe repatriation of two Indian sailors rescued from the cargo vessel Al-Fatah, which sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. A third Indian sailor remains missing, and search efforts are underway to locate him. The High Commission remains in close contact with the concerned authorities, the shipping agent and the rescued sailors to facilitate their repatriation and support ongoing efforts to trace the missing Indian crew member. @DrSJaishankar @sarbanandsonwal @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @shipmin_india @SecretaryCPVOIA @meaMADAD @IndianDiplomacy @DGMA_India— India in Kenya (and Somalia) (@IndiainKenya) November 18, 2026
The mission said it is “extending all possible assistance and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the safe repatriation of two Indian sailors rescued from the cargo vessel Al-Fatah, which sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.”
“A third Indian sailor remains missing, and search efforts are underway to locate him,” it said.
The High Commission did not specify when the vessel sank, the circumstances leading to the sinking or whether it was attacked. It also did not identify the vessel's flag, ownership or the nationalities of other crew members.
The incident comes amid the ongoing fighting between Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi Arabia, which has raised concerns over the security of commercial shipping near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.
The Houthis announced a blockade on Saudi-linked shipping through the strait in July, following an escalation in fighting with Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces. The group has since targeted commercial vessels it considers linked to Saudi Arabia, while warning of further action amid the conflict.
The sinking also comes a day after India condemned an attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas on Monday in the Strait of Hormuz -- another vital maritime passage that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.
Of the 24 Indian nationals aboard, 21 were safely evacuated ashore at Khasab in Oman, two injured crew members were hospitalised, and one Indian national remained missing.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said continuing attacks on shipping in the region were “deeply worrisome” and posed a serious threat to civilian seafarers. It called for an end to attacks on commercial shipping and the restoration of free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways.
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