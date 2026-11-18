ETV Bharat / international

Two Indian Sailors Rescued After Cargo Vessel Sinks Near Bab El-Mandeb; One Missing

Johannesburg: Two Indian sailors rescued after a cargo vessel sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait are being assisted by the Indian High Commission in Kenya for their safe repatriation, while a search is underway for a third crew member who remains missing, the mission said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Nairobi said it “remains in close contact with the concerned authorities, the shipping agent and the rescued sailors to facilitate their repatriation and support ongoing efforts to trace the missing Indian crew member.”

The mission said it is “extending all possible assistance and coordinating with relevant stakeholders to facilitate the safe repatriation of two Indian sailors rescued from the cargo vessel Al-Fatah, which sank near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.”

“A third Indian sailor remains missing, and search efforts are underway to locate him,” it said.

The High Commission did not specify when the vessel sank, the circumstances leading to the sinking or whether it was attacked. It also did not identify the vessel's flag, ownership or the nationalities of other crew members.

The incident comes amid the ongoing fighting between Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi Arabia, which has raised concerns over the security of commercial shipping near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.