ETV Bharat / international

3 Indian Nationals Repatriated From Kenya After Being Kidnapped

The image shows that the three Indian nationals have been safely repatriated from Kenya ( X/@IndiainKenya )

Nairobi: Three Indian nationals have been safely repatriated from Kenya after they were kidnapped in the East African country, the mission in Nairobi said. "(The Indian) High Commission facilitated the rescue, safety and repatriation of three Indian nationals from Punjab kidnapped in Kenya recently," the mission said in a post on X on Thursday.

The High Commission said it had worked with Kenyan authorities, in particular, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for its "swift action and pro-active approach."

The DCI, in a post on X on Thursday, said the three Indians were kidnapped shortly after arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and were rescued following “swift, intelligence-led investigations and coordinated efforts” by Kenyan authorities.