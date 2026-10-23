ETV Bharat / international

Many Feared Trapped As A Tall Building Collapses In Kenya

Personell from the Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion inspect the rubble of a collapsed residential building that was still under construction in the Eastleigh neighborhood of Nairobi on October 23, 2026 ( AFP )

Nairobi: Many people were feared trapped as a tall building collapsed Friday in Kenya’s capital, leaving a huge mound of concrete and more than a dozen floors stacked like pancakes, with little space between them. The building was under construction when it collapsed at about 1 p.m. along a busy commercial street in Nairobi's Eastleigh area, which is often crowded with thousands of traders and residents.

Nairobi police chief Issa Mohamud said the building had more than 10 upper floors under construction. Rescue operations were complicated, with police firing tear gas at people who had begun looting neighboring shops, as officers sought to clear the area and provide access to emergency response teams.

Joseph Kaula made it out just in time. A plasterer working on the fifth floor, he said he heard screams and spotted other workers rushing outside, shouting that the building was collapsing. “I was the last person to walk out before it collapsed and the whole area was filled with dust,” Kaula said. Kaula suspects a few of his colleagues were trapped in the basement.

One injured woman was rescued and hospitalized, and another person who was crying for help had gone silent, the police chief said. Mohamud also warned of a possible secondary collapse, as the collapsed building was leaning on its neighbor.

There was little in the way of heavy equipment immediately available. Hours later, a group of rescuers in hard hats were using poles stripped from trees to poke at the huge pile of rubble.

One excavator arrived on site and started moving the concrete bound with steel away so that the rescuers could reach the basement and the ground level, which had been rented out for an electronics shop, a butchery and a grocery while construction continued on the upper floors.