ETV Bharat / international

3 Chinese Nationals Injured In Ukraine's Drone Attacks In Russia

Local residents walk among debris following Russia's missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 19, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Beijing: Three Chinese nationals were among 10 people injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia's Moscow region, Chinese state media reported on Monday. The injured Chinese nationals, along with the other victims, are undergoing treatment at local hospitals, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.