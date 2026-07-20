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3 Chinese Nationals Injured In Ukraine's Drone Attacks In Russia

The injured Chinese nationals, along with the other victims, are undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

chinese nationals injured
Local residents walk among debris following Russia's missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP)
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By PTI

Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST

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Updated : July 20, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST

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Beijing: Three Chinese nationals were among 10 people injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia's Moscow region, Chinese state media reported on Monday. The injured Chinese nationals, along with the other victims, are undergoing treatment at local hospitals, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese Embassy in Russia is verifying the relevant details. The drone strikes unfolded from Sunday night through the early hours of Monday, the report said.

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TAGGED:

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR
UKRAINE DRONE ATTACKS
CHINESE NATIONALS INJURED

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