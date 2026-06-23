3 British Pakistani Brothers Jailed For Sexual Abuse Of Children, Women In UK
Amar Ilyas, Kamar Ilyas, and Kamran Ilyas, from Sheffield, were found guilty of a series of sexual offences during legal proceedings
By PTI
Published : June 23, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
London: A British Pakistani man nicknamed “Killer” and his two younger brothers have been sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison, over 20 years after they sexually abused four children and a woman in northern England. Amar Ilyas, 41, Kamar Ilyas, 39, and Kamran Ilyas, 38, from Sheffield, were found guilty of a series of sexual offences, including rapes, during legal proceedings which concluded earlier this year.
On Monday, the trio was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 27 years, 10 years and three years imprisonment respectively.
“They have now all been held accountable for their horrific and appalling predatory crimes through the jail terms they have received," said Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
“The brothers Amar Ilyas, Kamar Ilyas and Kamran Ilyas groomed a young girl with alcohol and drugs. They each sexually abused her by preying on her vulnerability, causing her serious and lifelong harm.
"Amar Ilyas targeted four other young girls and subjected them all to the most horrendous acts of rape and sexual assault," he said.
Amar Ilyas had to be sentenced in his absence for 20 sexual offences against the five women, including rape.
The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers are carrying out enquiries to locate and arrest Amar Ilyas, who fled to Pakistan while on court bail and failed to appear for the trial.
“The court heard loud and clear from the women how the Ilyas brothers inflicted devastating suffering upon them, suffering which affects them to this day,” said NCA Senior Investigating Officer Alan Hastings.
“In each of the women’s words, their bravery, strength and determination to survive shone through. I would like to thank all five survivors for putting their trust in Operation Stovewood.
Reliving the abuse they suffered has been difficult for the women, but with their courage and perseverance, they have helped us ensure the Ilyas brothers were held to account for their crimes," he said.
Operation Stovewood is made up of a team of specially trained officers in charge of investigating historic non-familial child sexual abuse in northern England, between 1997 and 2013. The brothers, arrested in June 2020, were convicted of using grooming strategies, such as the provision of alcohol, drugs and gifts, to create conditions in which they could take sexual advantage of their victims.
The court heard that one of the victims raped by Amar Ilyas was also sexually abused by his brothers between 2004 and 2008, starting when she was 12 years old. The men were around 17 and 18 years old at the time of their offending.
In a statement read out at court this week, a woman now in her 30s, said: “The three defendants exploited my vulnerability and stole my childhood.
“What they did to me didn’t end when the abuse stopped — it has shaped every year of my life since. This hasn’t been a chapter I could close; it has been a lifelong sentence that I never agreed to serve.” The court also heard statements from three more of the women, all teenagers when Amar Ilyas sexually abused them.
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