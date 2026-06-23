ETV Bharat / international

3 British Pakistani Brothers Jailed For Sexual Abuse Of Children, Women In UK

London: A British Pakistani man nicknamed “Killer” and his two younger brothers have been sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison, over 20 years after they sexually abused four children and a woman in northern England. Amar Ilyas, 41, Kamar Ilyas, 39, and Kamran Ilyas, 38, from Sheffield, were found guilty of a series of sexual offences, including rapes, during legal proceedings which concluded earlier this year.

On Monday, the trio was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 27 years, 10 years and three years imprisonment respectively.

“They have now all been held accountable for their horrific and appalling predatory crimes through the jail terms they have received," said Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor for the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“The brothers Amar Ilyas, Kamar Ilyas and Kamran Ilyas groomed a young girl with alcohol and drugs. They each sexually abused her by preying on her vulnerability, causing her serious and lifelong harm.

"Amar Ilyas targeted four other young girls and subjected them all to the most horrendous acts of rape and sexual assault," he said.

Amar Ilyas had to be sentenced in his absence for 20 sexual offences against the five women, including rape.

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers are carrying out enquiries to locate and arrest Amar Ilyas, who fled to Pakistan while on court bail and failed to appear for the trial.