2 Men Arrested Over Suspected Burglary At UK Royal Family's Sandringham Estate
Following a search into the matter, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.
Representational Image (IANS)
Published : November 24, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
London: British police said Tuesday that two men have been arrested over a suspected burglary at the royal family's Sandringham Estate.
It follows reports that the home of Prince William and Princess Catherine on the vast royal estate was broken into on Monday.
Norfolk Police said that officers were called Monday evening to reported "suspicious activity" at the address. After a search involving police dogs, drones and a helicopter, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.
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