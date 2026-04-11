ETV Bharat / international

About 1,75,000 Afghan Nationals Repatriated From Pakistan This Year: UNHCR

Peshawar: About 175,000 Afghan nationals have returned to their country so far this year, while more than 2.1 million have been repatriated since the end of 2023, according to the UNHCR.

United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Qaiser Khan Afridi on Friday said that the repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan is continuing through multiple border points, with thousands crossing back into Afghanistan on a daily basis. Around 1.4 million displaced individuals are still residing in Pakistan, the majority of whom are Afghan nationals.

Officials from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) reported that 500 to 600 individuals are arriving at the Chaman camp in Balochistan province each day, where registration procedures are being completed. Authorities have established temporary shelters at the Chaman camp to facilitate the return process and ensure basic services for departing families.

The Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) has warned that Afghanistan remains a hub for extremist and militant groups, citing weak governance and porous borders as key challenges. According to Afghan media outlet Khaama Press, the CSTO noted that neighbouring countries face ongoing risks, including cross-border terrorism, smuggling and militant movement.

The campaign to repatriate Afghan nationals began in October 2023 for undocumented immigrants, followed by a second phase in 2025 focusing on the 1.3 million Proof of Registration (PoR) card holders after the government cited security concerns and economic strain.