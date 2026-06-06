ETV Bharat / international

Mango 'Magic' Takes Over US As Indian Consulate In Seattle Brings Seven Premium Varieties To Americans

New York/Seattle: Indian mangoes are taking US cities by storm, with Americans devouring popular varieties of the fruit and wanting more, as the Consulate General of India in Seattle hosted a special event that highlighted the potential for exports and consumption of the ‘king of fruits’ by connoisseurs in the US Pacific Northwest region.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle Friday hosted the second edition of ‘Mango Magic: Promotion and Tasting Event of Indian Mangoes’. Over 100 leading importers of Indian fruits, including senior leadership of US retail giants like Costco participated in the event.

They also relished the opportunity to taste seven premium varieties of Indian mangoes on display, including Alphonso and Kesar from Maharashtra, Banganapalle and Himayat from Andhra Pradesh, Langra and the famed Dussehri from Uttar Pradesh and Ripe Rajapuri from Gujarat.

The ‘Mango Magic’ event further amplified the potential of regional mango varieties from India and their potential for exports and consumption by wider global audiences in the US Pacific Northwest region, a press release by the Consulate General of India in Seattle said.

Hosted in partnership with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the Indian Mango promotion event also featured a special luncheon with dishes of Indian cuisine made using the seven varieties of Indian mangoes on display.

In an enthusiastic endorsement and reaffirmation of mangoes from India, Washington State Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck said in a video message that “I will never ever ever ever miss opening day of mango availability again as long as I live.” Addressing the special event, Heck welcomed the introduction of the wide variety of Indian mangoes to Washington State, particularly at leading US retailers like Costco.

Bob Huskey, Vice President of fresh produce at Costco Wholesale, said that the retail giant has just recently started selling the Indian Kesar mangoes, “and they have been selling faster than we can bring them back in. We are very happy to sell the mangoes and happy that we could be part of this mango celebration at the Consulate."