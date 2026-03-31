ETV Bharat / international

Man Who Crashed Pickup Into Michigan Synagogue Was Inspired By Iran-Backed Hezbollah, Says FBI

Detroit: An armed man who crashed his pickup truck into a major Detroit-area synagogue earlier in March was inspired by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and had sought to inflict as much damage as he could on Jewish people, the FBI said Monday.

Ayman Ghazali made a video just minutes before the attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, saying he wanted to “kill as many of them as I possibly can” in the large Jewish congregation, said Jennifer Runyan, head of the FBI in Detroit, who announced the new information.

Ghazali, 41, sat in the parking lot for a few hours on March 12 before smashing his F150 through doors and into the hallway of an early childhood education area, striking a security guard. He then exchanged gunfire with another guard before fatally shooting himself. No one else among the 150 children and staff was injured.

It was a “Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism purposely targeting the Jewish community and the largest Jewish temple in Michigan," Runyan said.

He sent two final videos to a sister overseas about 10 minutes before launching the assault, she said.

“This is the largest gathering place for Israelis in the State of Michigan in the United States," Runyan quoted him as saying in Arabic. “I have booby-trapped the car. I will forcefully enter and start shooting at them. God willing, I will kill as many of them as I possibly can."

Assault rifle and a lot of ammunition

The FBI cited videos and other images discovered on Ghazali’s social media accounts in which he embraced vengeance and Hezbollah’s militant ideology. Runyan said he searched for Michigan synagogues and Jewish cultural sites a few days earlier before settling on Temple Israel, even looking up the time for lunch.

Runyan said there was no way to know whether Ghazali knew children would be present at the time. Ghazali bought an AK-style rifle and 300 rounds of ammunition from a gun store on March 9 and practiced at a shooting range, she said.

His Ford F150 was stocked with commercial-grade fireworks and containers with more than 30 gallons (113 liters) of gasoline. The truck caught fire after barreling into the synagogue, Runyan said, though there was no explosion.