ETV Bharat / international

Man Stabs And Wounds Tourists Near The Acropolis In Athens, Greece

Tourists walk near the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after two tourists were stabbed and injured nearby in an attack on a pedestrian street near the entrance to the archaeological site ( AP )

Athens: A man stabbed and wounded two tourists Tuesday morning near the ancient Acropolis in Athens, Greece's top tourist attraction, police said.

The assailant attacked a man and a woman, both Greek Americans, with a knife on a pedestrian street near an entrance to the Acropolis itself and near the entrance to the Acropolis Museum, which lies at the foot of the Acropolis hill. The woman suffered light injuries to the leg, while the man was more seriously hurt with wounds to the arm, police said.

The attacker was detained at the scene, while the two victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance, authorities said. The identity of the attacker was not immediately clear, but police said he appeared to have been suffering from psychological problems.