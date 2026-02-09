Man From Karnataka Shot Dead In Toronto, City's Third Homicide Of 2026
Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar received severe gunshot injuries at a parking lot on Saturday and was declared dead at hospital.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man from Karnataka was shot dead in Toronto, marking the city's third homicide of the year.
The victim, identified as Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, hailed from Thyamagondlu village in Neelamangala in Karnataka and resided in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA town of Brampton in Canada.
A homicide investigation has been launched into the incident. Toronto Police Service (TPS) issued an official release in this regard on Saturday.
According to TPS release, the shooting incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area on Saturday.
The police responded to a call regarding the shooting incident at around 3:31 pm and arrived at the scene. They found the victim with gunshot wounds and transported him to a hospital. The victim had suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital, they added.
The TPS said this is Toronto's third homicide of 2026.
Police informed Chandan Kumar's parents in Karnataka about the incident. His father, Nandakumar is a retired school teacher and the family is awaiting further information. It has been learnt that Chandan Kumar was working in Canada for six years.
Investigations into Chandan Kumar's death is currently underway, police added.
