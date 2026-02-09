ETV Bharat / international

Man From Karnataka Shot Dead In Toronto, City's Third Homicide Of 2026

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man from Karnataka was shot dead in Toronto, marking the city's third homicide of the year.

The victim, identified as Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, hailed from Thyamagondlu village in Neelamangala in Karnataka and resided in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA town of Brampton in Canada.

A homicide investigation has been launched into the incident. Toronto Police Service (TPS) issued an official release in this regard on Saturday.

According to TPS release, the shooting incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area on Saturday.