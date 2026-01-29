ETV Bharat / international

Man Arrested Over UK Museum Theft Of ‘High Value’ Artefacts From India

London: A 41-year-old man was arrested on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into theft at a museum in south-west England involving several artefacts from India. The Avon and Somerset Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after over 600 “high value” items were stolen from Bristol Museum's British Empire and Commonwealth collection in September last year.

The arrest follows the release of CCTV footage by the police force of four white male suspects in an appeal for information last month. “A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the theft of museum artefacts in Bristol," Avon and Somerset Police said in an update this week.

“He was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and was released under investigation. As part of our investigation, we are continuing to identify four people we wished to speak with in connection to high-value burglary from a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol on September 25.