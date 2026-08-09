ETV Bharat / international

Man Arrested 7 Months After Indian Woman's Murder In Canada

FILE- Abdul Ghafoori (L) arrested at a Toronto airport in Canada in coonection with the murder of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana (R) ( IANS )

Toronto: A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an Indian national in Canada last December, local media reported. Abdul Ghafoori was arrested at a Toronto airport on Friday after returning to Canada following more than seven months on the run, CBC News reported.

The case relates to the death of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana, who was found dead inside a Toronto residence in December last year. Police had earlier determined that her death was a homicide and said she was in an intimate partner relationship with Ghafoori.

Officers with the force's Fugitive Squad and Homicide and Missing Persons Unit worked with national and international law enforcement agencies to facilitate Ghafoori’s return without specifying the country from which he was brought back, the report said.