Mamta Singh Becomes First Indian American Elected In Jersey City

Washington: In a milestone moment for one of the United States' largest Indian American population centres, Mamta Singh this week won a Council At-Large seat in Jersey City, becoming the first Indian American ever elected to public office in the city's history.

Her victory came on a night of sweeping political change, as reform-driven Councilmember James Solomon won the mayoral runoff with a commanding mandate. But for the diaspora, Singh's breakthrough stood out as the story of the evening. Jersey City is home to tens of thousands of Indian Americans -- many settled across Journal Square, Exchange Place and surrounding neighbourhoods -- yet the community had never before seen one of its own elected to City Hall.

Notably, Jersey City is often called the 'Little India', particularly its Indian India Square. Singh's win closes that gap and marks a long-awaited moment of visibility and representation for a community that has helped shape the city's economic and cultural footprint over decades.