ETV Bharat / international

Mamdani Urges Communities To Stand Against Hate During Navratri Celebrations After Foiled Temple Attack

New York: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged communities to stand against hate and care for one another as he joined members of the Hindu diaspora here to celebrate Navratri and Durga Puja, days after authorities foiled a plot to carry out a mass shooting at a temple in Illinois.

"This week, I was blessed to join Hindu New Yorkers in Queens celebrating Navratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Vijayadashami,” Mamdani said in a social media post on Wednesday.

"We danced garba, performed aarti, witnessed Sindoor Khela, and honoured the Goddess Durga. It was an honour to come together in joy, faith, and community in temples across our city -- especially after the attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois last week," he said.

"May we all join together in our shared responsibility to stand against hate and care for one another. Jai Mata Ki," the mayor added. Videos circulating on social media showed Mamdani participating in garba with members of the Indian diaspora community and joining prayers and other festive rituals at temples.

His remarks come amid concerns over rising anti-Hindu hate in the US and also following the arrest of a 19-year-old youth accused of planning an attack on a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area of Illinois. Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine was arrested after an alleged attempt to carry out an attack at the temple on October 11. He has been charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.