‘We Are All Thinking Of You’: After Mamdani, 8 US Lawmakers Pledge Support For Umar Khalid; Urge India For 'Fair Trial'

The letter penned by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani ( X/@banojyotsna )

New Delhi: After the newly sworn-in Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, wrote a letter of support to activist Umar Khalid, jailed for his alleged role in the North East Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case, eight U.S. lawmakers have now written a letter urging the Indian Government to grant Khalid a fair trial as per international law. Ranking Member of the House Rules Committee and Co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, Democrat Jim McGovern, who represents the 2nd District of Massachusetts, and seven other lawmakers penned the letter addressed to India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra. As per the letter, McGovern and others had met Umar Khalid’s parents earlier in December. In a post on X, McGovern said, earlier this month, I met with the parents of Umar Khalid, who has been jailed in India for over 5 years without trial. Representative Raskin and I are leading our colleagues to urge that he be granted bail and a fair, timely trial in accordance with international law."