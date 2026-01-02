‘We Are All Thinking Of You’: After Mamdani, 8 US Lawmakers Pledge Support For Umar Khalid; Urge India For 'Fair Trial'
Mamdani is the first South Asian and Muslim elected to helm the largest city in the US.
New Delhi: After the newly sworn-in Mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, wrote a letter of support to activist Umar Khalid, jailed for his alleged role in the North East Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case, eight U.S. lawmakers have now written a letter urging the Indian Government to grant Khalid a fair trial as per international law.
Ranking Member of the House Rules Committee and Co-chair of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, Democrat Jim McGovern, who represents the 2nd District of Massachusetts, and seven other lawmakers penned the letter addressed to India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra.
Earlier this month, I met with the parents of Umar Khalid, who has been jailed in India for over 5 years without trial. @RepRaskin & I are leading our colleagues to urge that he be granted bail & a fair, timely trial in accordance with international law. pic.twitter.com/tBIbG1aOwc— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) December 30, 2025
As per the letter, McGovern and others had met Umar Khalid’s parents earlier in December. In a post on X, McGovern said, earlier this month, I met with the parents of Umar Khalid, who has been jailed in India for over 5 years without trial. Representative Raskin and I are leading our colleagues to urge that he be granted bail and a fair, timely trial in accordance with international law."
In the letter, the US Lawmakers said, "Umar Khalid has been detained without bail for 5 years under UAPA, which independent human rights experts have warned may contravene international standards of equality before the law, due process and proportionality...India must uphold the rights of individuals to receive a trial within a reasonable time or to be released and be presumed innocent until proven guilty.”
“We request that your government share steps taken to ensure that judicial proceedings against Khali and co-accused who remain in detention comport with international standards," he added.
Others who signed the letter are Congressman Jamie Raskin, Senator Chris Van Hollen, Senator Peter Welch, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky, and Congressman Lloyd Doggett.
Earlier, Zohran Mamdani had written a note for activist Umar Khalid, recalling his words on “bitterness” and the importance of not letting it consume oneself. Sharing the letter on X, his partner wrote, “ When prisons try to isolate, words travel. Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid.”
Khalid and few others have been booked under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.
