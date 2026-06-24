ETV Bharat / international

Mamdani Slate Sweeps Democratic Primaries In New York, Ousts 2 Incumbents From Congress

Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander, center, arrives to greet supporters with his wife Meg Barnette, second from left, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, second from right, for an election night watch party Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in New York ( AP )

New York: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's slate of fiery progressives swept establishment-backed Democrats in the state's congressional primaries on Tuesday, ousting two sitting congressmen in a resounding show of force for the democratic socialist leader of America's largest city, who is fighting to reshape the Democratic Party in New York and beyond.

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who leads the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and is serving his fifth term, was defeated by Mamdani's most polarizing pick, Darializa Avila Chevalier, a democratic socialist who once helped organize pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University.

U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, a two-term incumbent, was beaten by the Mamdani-backed former city Comptroller Brad Lander, a fixture among New York progressives who has often shown sympathy to the democratic socialist movement. And another Mamdani ally, democratic socialist state Assembly Member Claire Valdez, defeated the handpicked successor of retiring U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

Tuesday's primaries represented a major political gamble for the 34-year-old mayor, whose strength is surging, and a potential headache for Democratic leaders, who fear that the Mamdani and his loyalists may push the party too far left ahead of November's midterm elections — when voters across the nation will decide which party controls Congress for the last two years of Trump's final term.

The sweep also sends an undeniable message to establishment Democrats in Washington, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who campaigned against Mamdani's candidates and lost. Mamdani and his slate were openly fighting to push the Democratic Party further left on key issues, Israel's war in Gaza and economic populism chief among them.

"A year ago, it was not the end of a political movement. It was the beginning," Mamdani charged at Valdez's celebration party in Brooklyn, reflecting on his mayoral victory last year, as the crowd chanted, "DSA! DSA!"

He continued: "The old politics that got us to this crisis is not the politics that is going to get us out of this crisis."

In Washington, Jeffries downplayed the influence of the Mamdani-backed candidates before polls closed on Tuesday.

"We have agreed to strongly disagree," Jeffries said of Mamdani on Capitol Hill. "There are 215 members of the House Democratic caucus. A handful of primaries that go in one direction or the other, in a given state or two, aren't going to reshape who we are as House Democrats."

Meanwhile, Democrat Jack Schlossberg, the 33-year-old grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, failed in his bid to write his own chapter in Camelot lore as he competed in a crowded field for a seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler. Mamdani made no endorsement in that hotly contested race.

Establishment Democrats celebrated the victory of state Assembly member Micah Lasher, a longtime government hand backed by Democratic leaders, who prevailed in a field that also included anti-Trump activist George Conway and assembly member Alex Bores, whose proposals to regulate artificial intelligence triggered tech industry blowback.

Mamdani's insurgents sweep to victory

Mamdani, whose first six months in office have drawn praise from establishment Democrats and even President Donald Trump, had made a big push to promote the three congressional candidates who challenged Democrats supported by the party's leadership.

Two of Mamdani's congressional slate identify as democratic socialists, while Lander has identified with the movement in the past.

In his celebration speech on Tuesday, Lander vowed to abolish the federal bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, described Israel's war in Gaza as "genocide" and referred to "Trump's fascism." He has been especially outspoken against Trump's immigration crackdown and was acquitted earlier this month on charges related to a protest inside a building housing an immigration court .

All three of Mamdani's candidates have promised to "abolish ICE," condemned the "genocide" in Israel and vowed to "tax the rich" if elected.